Cringletie flies the flag for the Borders

Cringletie House Hotel, near Peebles offers the best hotel dining experience in Scotland, after scooping the award in a glittering ceremony last week.

The final of the Hotel Awards Scotland, help at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel in Glasgow last Tuesday, saw the Cringletie beat off high-quality opposition.

Head chef Iain Gourlay and Maitre D’Leonardo Sandri were presented the award by author Josie Smith.

The hotel’s deputy general manager Will Haegeland said: “Following new ownership in February 2019, Cringletie is going through a redevelopment, so this award is a great achievement for both the restaurant and kitchen team.

“This summer has seen the creation of new menus throughout the hotel and the relaunch of our Sunday lunch experience.

“This is a great boost for the morale of our hardworking staff, to receive this recognition on our journey.”

Head chef Iain Gourlay – who was also in the final of the hotel chef of the year category – joined the hotel in July 2018, and has created new menus celebrating Scottish produce with a modern twist, including a new Sunday lunch menu showcasing the local Tweed valley beef, which has received great acclaim since launching earlier this summer.

Leonardo joined the team in April 2019, after previously working at the Waldorf Astoria in Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Working for the hospitality industry can be challenging at times and these awards aim to recognise those who have succeeded in this sector. There are professionals who have dedicated their whole career in creating memories and experiences that will stay with their guests forever.”

While Cringletie was the only Borders winner on the night, several local hotels made the final in various categories.

They were: Independent hotel of the year (south east): Carfraemill (Lauder). Wedding hotel of the year (south east): Barony Castle (Peebles) and Dryburgh Abbey Hotel (Melrose). Best new hotel: Schloss Roxburghe (Kelso). Best family hotel: Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa (Peebles). Best honeymoon experience: Ednam House Hotel (Kelso). Conference hotel of the year: Dryburgh Abbey Hotel (Melrose). Hotel spa of the year: Stobo Castle (Peebles). Luxury hotel of the year: Stobo Castle (Peebles). Resort hotel of the year: Peebles Hydro (Peebles). Hotel GM of the year: Stobo Castle and Peebles Hydro (Peebles). Hotel chef of the year: Cringletie House Hotel (Peebles).