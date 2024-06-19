TK Maxx and Homesense issue recall of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas after insects found

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 19th Jun 2024, 08:46 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 08:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A retailer has issued an urgent recall of their tea products over a possible health risk.

The Food Safety Agency said TK Maxx and Homesense are recalling selected batches of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas after insects were found.

The agency said the affected products are Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas – Calm & Relax, (60g - batch code 6057, 6071, 6118, 6126 and 6207), Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas – Chamomile (40g - batch code 5887 and 6111) and Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas – Sleepy (40g - batch code 6058, 6102 and 6125).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Food Safety Agency said TK Maxx and Homesense are recalling selected batches of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas after insects were found. The Food Safety Agency said TK Maxx and Homesense are recalling selected batches of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas after insects were found.
The Food Safety Agency said TK Maxx and Homesense are recalling selected batches of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas after insects were found. | Getty Images

It added: “Insects may be present in these products, which makes them unsafe to consume. If you have bought any of the above products do not consume them. Instead, return them to any TK Maxx or Home Sense store for a full refund.

“For further information, please contact TK Maxx/Homesense Customer Services on 01923 473561 or [email protected].”.

Related topics:TK Maxx

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.