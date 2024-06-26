Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s one of the biggest gaming events of the year with massive discounts and deals on your favourite games 🎮💸

Gamers can expect significant discounts during the Summer Sale, with up to 70-90% off

The sale covers all game genres, including fighting games, RPGs, hack & slash, adventure, and FPS titles

2024’s event is promising ‘extra-deep discounts’ on popular titles like Palworld and Manor Lords

Steam is also offering a 15% discount on its Steam Deck models throughout the sale

This year’s highly anticipated Summer Sale starts on 27 June and runs until 11 July

Over the years, the Steam Summer Sale has become a tradition in the gaming community, and 2024’s long-awaited edition is right around the corner.

Gamers eagerly anticipate its arrival each year and plan their purchases accordingly, sometimes even saving up specifically for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the sale - which typically runs for a couple of weeks and is accompanied by daily deals, flash sales and other special promotions - Steam offers significant discounts on a vast range of games, sometimes up to as much as 70 - 90% off.

This means you’ll be able to purchase games you've been eyeing for a while at much lower prices, a great opportunity to expand your game library without spending a fortune.

With so many games on sale, it’s also an excellent opportunity to discover new titles you might not have considered before, with the discounted prices making it easier to take a chance on something new and potentially find a hidden gem.

And to top it all off, the increased sales volume during the Summer Sale benefits game developers and publishers, especially smaller indie studios. The financial boost can help sustain these developers as they continue creating innovative and exciting games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Images: Pexels/Steam) | Pexels/Steam

The sale is so anticipated, that Steam has released a teaser “trailer” for the whole thing, highlighting a few of the deals you can expect to see, and sharing a few important details.

The deals teased in the promo include some of this year's biggest hits like Palworld and Manor Lords, and Steam has said it will be rolling out "extra-deep discounts" to tempt gamers even further.

This year’s best deals

Until the Steam Summer Sale actually goes live, we can’t say exactly what the best deals are. But rest assured, we’ll update this article with the hottest discounts as and when they become available.

The sale typically includes a wide variety of games across various genres and styles, from high-budget, well-known games developed by major studios, to small, innovative titles and larger indie productions that have gained popularity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fighting games? Check. RPGs? Check. Relaxing? Hack & Slash? Adventure? FPS? Check, Check, Check, Check. In other words, ALL genres," Steam said in its promotional video. All bases are covered.

One thing we do know about in advance, is that Steam is offering 15% off its Steam Deck 64GB and 512GB LCD models, a deal which will be available throughout the duration of the Summer Sale.

When is the Steam Summer Sale 2024?

There’s not long to wait now... 2024’s Steam Summer Sale kicks off on Thursday 27 June at 6pm BST.

It will run for two weeks, before coming to a close on Thursday 11 July - again at 6pm BST.