Concerns voiced over shock shutdown of Hawick post office

Hawick’s town centre post office has closed without prior warning, and it is not known when it will reopen.

The Sandbed post office was shut down unexpectedly at the weekend and will remain closed until further notice.

The Post Office says that shutdown is due to circumstances beyond its control but did not explain further.

A notice at the premises says the closure is down to what it describes only as unforeseen circumstances and directs customers to use the town’s only other post office, two miles away in Burnfoot’s Kenilworth Avenue, instead.

The shock shutdown is causing consternation among customers and politicians representing the.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Watson McAteer said: “I have been told that Sandbed Post Office is being subjected to some form of internal audit and consequently is out of action.

“I am aware of a number of constituents who are being severely disadvantaged and who are simply not able to travel to the only alternative facility at Burnfoot.

“I have contacted Scottish Borders Council’s economic development and social care services to seek their active involvement in resolving this matter as soon as possible.

“With the recent closure of our Royal Bank of Scotland and limited post office counter services at Burnfoot, the protracted closure of the Sandbed post office highlights just how vulnerable the people of Hawick and the surrounding area are when an essential service is removed, even if only temporarily.”

Hawick and Hermitage councillor George Turnbull believes the closure will have a major impact on both townsfolk and businesses and is calling on Post Office bosses to take urgent action to resolve the situation, adding: “This is a major issue that will affect so many people within the town and the surrounding area and needs to be resolved as soon as possible.

“It is of real concern that Hawick will now only be served by the Burnfoot branch, which offers a reduced level of services, and that will cause major disruption to townsfolk and businesses alike.

“Post Office Counters must get this resolved as a matter of urgency. I am aware that they are on the case, and I am eagerly awaiting an outcome.”

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP John Lamont added: “This is a big blow to Hawick, and we need to get the post office up and running as quickly as possible.

“I’ve been in touch with senior managers at the Post Office, who have explained the reason behind the closure and are working hard to find a solution.

“If this is allowed to go on for too long, it will start to seriously affect residents and local businesses.

“While Hawick is still served by Burnfoot Post Office, that branch closes earlier than Sandbed and doesn’t offer the same range of services, so it is simply not an alternative for many local residents.”

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Davie Paterson said he had expressed concerns about the future of the post office last year, explaining: “I brought this to the attention of officers at Scottish Borders Council.

“I am writing to the council to see what we can do to help.

“This is going to cause a lot of problems for a great number of my constituents.”