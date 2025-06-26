Borders women mean business

Left to Right: Emily McGowan, Lauren Jamieson, Kylie Reid, Claire Drynan.

Two Borders business women who are making waves in business world took centre stage at an event championing entrepreneurs.

​​egg, the Scottish-born platform supporting women through real conversations and practical support, brought its bold energy to the Borders for the very first time, hosting a dynamic Women on Top business event.

What began in 2014 as a grassroots movement in Edinburgh is now a thriving network of over 100,000 members across Scotland, and this latest milestone event marked an exciting new chapter for egg and for women in business in the Borders.

The event, delivered in collaboration with Claire Drynan of Spark Dot Grow, brought together over 50 women from across the region, representing sectors as diverse as creative industries, consultancy, marketing and manufacturing.

Claire, who left her corporate career to launch Spark Dot Grow in 2023, said: “When the opportunity came up to bring egg’s Women on Top event to the Scottish Borders, I knew I had to make it happen, even with just two weeks to pull it together.

“The response was fantastic. It was so positive and really showed there’s a genuine appetite for empowering business events and making meaningful connections in our region.”

A key highlight of the morning was the inclusion of two keynote speakers with deep roots in the region.

Emily McGowan of McGowan Marketing and Lauren Jamieson of The Colourful Edit brought first-hand insight into what it means to grow a business from the Borders.

Their honest reflections, practical advice and deep understanding of the local landscape struck a chord with attendees, offering not only inspiration but a real sense of relatability and shared experience.

Lauren Jamieson said: “It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces connecting for the first time as there’s such untapped potential here. The Scottish Borders is a special place, full of remarkable businesses, and I felt proud to represent Galashiels, especially in my tenth year.”

Their stories reflected the reality of building a business from the Borders rooted in community, shaped by persistence, and strengthened by connection.

Emily McGowan said: “Starting and scaling a business takes resilience and tenacity. But it’s all the more rewarding when you’re surrounded by a community that genuinely wants to see you succeed.

“Events like this remind us that there’s enough room at the table for everyone. When we lift each other up, we all rise together.”

The event also forms part of a bigger picture for egg, following the January 2025 launch of the egg Business Club, a space built for women who are serious about growing their business.

egg founder Kylie Reid said: “We chose to come to the Borders because we know how many brilliant women are building businesses here, often without the support or recognition they deserve. We want them to know they’re not alone. This event was about visibility, connection, and starting something that we hope will grow roots in this region.”