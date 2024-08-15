Borders restaurant named one of the best in Britain

The couple bought the business in 2022.

​​A Borders eatery are celebrating after being crowned one of the ‘best local restaurants’ in Great Britain.

Bryn and Oxana Jones, owners of The Gordon Arms Restaurant with Rooms nestled in Yarrow Valley, bought the historic coaching inn two years ago.

The couple say they are “beyond thrilled” to be named as one of the top 100 restaurants by the prestigious Good Food Guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bryn said: “This honour comes from 60,000 nominations nationwide, and we can hardly believe we’ve received this award just two years after opening!”

“This accolade is special because it’s based on votes from our wonderful customers and evaluations by anonymous inspectors who experienced our food and service incognito. Their unbiased feedback, combined with your support, reflects our commitment to quality dining.

“A huge thank you to our small but incredibly amazing team. Their passion and hard work made this achievement possible.”

The Good Food Guide adds: “Scotland’s restaurants are often big on hospitality and there’s no better example than The Gordon Arms in Yarrow Valley. Owners Bryn and Oxana ensure that they look after their local folk, as well as delivering food with a contemporary Scottish accent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As independent enterprises, they are gastronomically and socially invaluable to their neighbourhoods and deserve all the support we can give them. Eating out locally has never been so diverse, so thrilling, so satisfying.”