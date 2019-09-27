Borders pubs and hotels vying to be named best bar none at new awards

Just short of a dozen Borders pubs, bars and hotels are in the running for honours at the first-ever Scottish Bar and Brew Awards.

They’re being held on Monday, September 30, at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel by marketing agency Creative Oceanic, and our contenders have been shortlisted for 11 awards.

Rutherfords in Kelso.

Our finalists include five vying to be named south-east Scotland’s bar of the year – Niki’s Bar in Galashiels, the Fleece Bar and Kitchen in Selkirk, Jedburgh’s Belter’s Bar, the Central Bar in Peebles and the Mayfield Bar in Hawick.

Rutherfords in Kelso, on the other hand, is the region’s sole contender to be crowned the south east’s pub of the year, as is the Cobbles in Kelso for the national award for outstanding pub of the year.

There are two challengers apiece from the Borders, though, for the titles of best south-east inn and best national hotel bar.

They are the Neidpath Inn in Peebles and the Salmon Inn in Galashiels for the former and the Border Hotel in Kelso and County Hotel in Peebles for the latter.

The Plough Inn at Lilliesleaf was shortlisted for two awards – best south-east inn and best country pub – but has been closed until further notice since mid-August so now looks to be out of the running.

A spokesperson for the Glasgow firm said: “The bar industry has seen a massive growth over the past few years and this ceremony aims to acknowledge those who have played a great role in introducing innovation to this sector.

“The awards will celebrate and highlight the skill, commitment, talent and success of those who work hard to deliver exceptional customer service, unique drinks and memorable experiences to their customers. It is time to give them the recognition they deserve.

“We would like to congratulate all the finalists for their nomination, and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests and deliver an enjoyable event.”