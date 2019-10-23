Bonmarché in the balance

The future of yet another shop in Galashiels hangs in the balance after clothing retailer Bonmarché went into administration at the end of last week.

The store remains open while a buyer for the chain is sought.

Two other clothes shops in the town’s Channel Street – Burton’s and Dorothy Perkins – closed earlier this year.

Tony Wright of specialist advisory firm FRP, one of the joint administrators for the retailer, said: “Bonmarché has been a staple on the UK high street for nearly three decades, but the persistent challenges facing retail have taken their toll and led to the administration.

“There is every sign that we can continue trading while we market Bonmarché for sale and believe that there will be interest to take on the business.”

The administrators added that “all stores remain open and no redundancies have been made”.

The Galashiels store was last threatened with closure in 2012, with eight jobs in the balance, but strong customer feedback and the landlord agreeing to a reduced rent led to a U-turn.