Bid to launch tourism BID in Tweed Valley

Plans to launch a buisiness improvement district (BID) for tourism is under way in the Tweed Valley, with ballot papers sent out to relevant businesses last week.

They have until November 14 to cast their votes on whether or not to go ahead with the project, which organisers claim will help develop the area into a world-class activity destination.

The Tourism BID would see local businesses taking a lead role in improving local economic conditions through an agreed package of investment initiatives.

It involves payment of a banded levy fee by all 103 tourism businesses within the core area, ranging from accommodation and activity providers to visitor attractions, galleries and museums, events and festivals, restaurants, transport services and activity-related retailers.

“It’s an exciting prospect,” said project coordinator, former professional mountain bike rider Emma Guy. “With the backing of local businesses, the Tourism BID represents a long-term opportunity to develop a sustainable business development plan that will put the Tweed Valley very much on the international tourism map.

“The area is already regarded as a premier destination for a variety of outdoor activities, but if we also include the Tweed Valley’s rich cultural heritage, outstanding food and drink, luxury offers, plus a vibrant arts scene, then we have everything in place to compete strongly with other domestic and international destinations long into the future.”

A gathering of businesses, councillors and community figures listened to speeches from BID supporters Chris Tiso, chief executive of leading Scottish outdoor retailer Tiso, and Murray Nisbet, owner of the Glentress Hotel near Peebles, at the Eastgate Theatre last week.

