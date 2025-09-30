Banking hub confirmed for Hawick after another bank announces closure

An access to cash crisis has been avoided after customers in Hawick were offered a lifeline following the latest bank closure in the town.

It was announced last week that the town’s Bank of Scotland branch was to close in October next year

The town’s branches of Santander and TSB banks closed in July.

Now LINK, the UK’s Cash Access and ATM network, has confirmed that a new banking hub will be delivered in the town as a result. This was one of 11 banking hubs recommended for approval across the UK. In total, 244 banking hubs have been recommended to date.

Hawick will get a banking hub, similar to the one already set up in Jedburgh.

Banking hubs are shared banking spaces, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to all banking customers.

The hub will provide a counter service operated by Post Office employees, enabling customers to withdraw and deposit cash, pay bills and carry out regular transactions.

Private consultation rooms will also be available, where customers can meet with community bankers from their own bank, to discuss more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy. The banks work on a rotational basis, with staff from different banks available on different days.

Hawick is the second hub to be recommended in Roxburghshire, joining the hub operating in Jedburgh.

Chris Ashton, Chief Commercial Officer, LINK, said: “While more people are switching to digital banking and payments, we know many people still rely on and choose to use cash. That’s why we’re delighted to recommend Hawick as one of 11 new hubs.”

Now a process has been launched to find a suitable location for the Hawick hub. Once it has been identified, a lease must be agreed and negotiations on planning permissions put in place.

The normal life-cycle from recommendation to completed hub tends to be around 12 months but can take longer. Where there might be significant delay, Cash Access UK will look into temporary solutions.

The banking hub will be delivered by Cash Access UK before the Bank of Scotland branch closes next year. Local people and businesses can track the process on the Cash Access UK website.