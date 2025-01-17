ASVA welcomes RAW Charging as new member

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA) is delighted to welcome RAW Charging, the UK's leading electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint operator in the hospitality and leisure sectors, as a new member of the ASVA community.

ASVA represents over 300 organisations and more than 500 individual sites across Scotland, including Bowhill House and Country Estate, Floors Castle and Gardens and Jedburgh Castle Jail and Museum.

RAW Charging’s membership signifies an ongoing commitment to supporting visitor attractions in creating greener, more sustainable destinations. RAW Charging has already demonstrated its commitment to supporting infrastructure development across Scotland through a series of successful projects. Its dedication to sustainability, guest satisfaction, and convenience positions RAW as a valuable partner for attractions seeking to adapt to the growing demand for electric vehicles.

As part of the membership, RAW Charging will also participate in key ASVA industry events and conferences, sharing knowledge and expertise to help members explore the benefits of EV charging in enhancing visitor experiences and advancing sustainability goals.

ASVA CEO, Michael Golding welcomed RAW Charging, stating: “We’re delighted to welcome RAW Charging to ASVA’s membership. Their expertise and commitment to sustainability make them a fantastic addition to our community. As Scottish visitor attractions strive to adapt to the needs of environmentally conscious travellers, having a member like RAW Charging who can offer guidance, support, and infrastructure solutions is incredibly valuable.”

Specialising in delivering tailor-made EV charging solutions that enhance destinations with fully funded, easy-to-use charging infrastructure, RAW Charging supports businesses in meeting the growing demand for sustainable transportation options, particularly in the tourism sector.

RAW Charging’s expertise extends beyond infrastructure installation, offering education and comprehensive support to help attractions navigate EV charging requirements and new legislation. RAW is passionate about helping destinations attract eco-conscious visitors while reducing the carbon footprint.

Jason Simpson, CEO of RAW Charging, said: “We are thrilled to join ASVA and work alongside its members to support the development of sustainable tourism in Scotland. As demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, providing reliable and accessible EV charging solutions will help attract visitors who are increasingly looking for green travel options.

“At RAW, we are committed to supporting our partners with the infrastructure and education they need to thrive in this evolving landscape, and we look forward to working with ASVA members to deliver the best EV charging experience possible for Scotland and its visitors.”

Joining ASVA strengthens RAW Charging’s presence in the tourism and hospitality sector, adding to its collaborations with AA Hotel and Hospitality Services, HOSPA, and valued client partnerships with brands such as Exclusive Collection, National Trust, Merlin Entertainments, and Greene King. RAW Charging is focused on providing EV infrastructure that supports these destinations' goals for sustainability, convenience, and guest satisfaction.

For more information on RAW Charging, visit rawcharging.com.