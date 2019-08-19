Around 100 new jobs promised in Borders as Spark Energy launches recruitment drive

Up to 100 jobs are being created in Selkirk after Spark Energy this week launched its biggest recruitment drive in three years.

New employees will join the thriving team of nearly 400 people at the firm’s Ettrick Riverside headquarters.

The firm, established in 2007, says the roles span all levels, from entry-level to more experienced, including both customer-facing and administrative roles.

Spark’s chief operating officer, Hamish Osborn said: “At Spark we’re always looking for new ways to improve our customers experience. “This recruitment drive will see us significantly add to our energetic and dynamic teams here in Selkirk.

“The new team members will play a pivotal role in welcoming and onboarding customers and managing their in-life experience.”

Spark’s director of people of culture, John Hawkins added: “We’re looking for great people to join us in the next stage of our growth, whether they’re experienced or just starting out.”

“This planned expansion will make an invaluable contribution to the job market in the local area, with up to 100 new vacancies available and the planned delivery of hundreds of hours of skills development work via our award-winning training centre - The Academy.

“The Academy, is a vital part of our onboarding process – it’s the incubator where each new recruit spends time to learn about us, our customers and culture and of course about their role.”

The firm has 450,000 customer accounts and also works with estate agents, large-scale social housing landlords and property managers.

Mr Hawkins added: “New recruits will join their new teams up-skilled and developed with the completion of a five week training program; including over 115 hours of direct training and development and a further 75 hours of one-to-one support within their new teams.

“This programme ensures that participants can confidently complete their new role and boosts their future career progression.”

In November 400 jobs hung in the balance after Spark Energy Supply Ltd, the part of the Spark Group which holds its energy licence, ceased trading after energy supplier watchdog Ofgem investigated its alleged non-payment of a Renewables Obligation Order.

Spark called in auditors to assist in saving the company’s future and days later Bristol-based Ovo Energy made a 100% acquisition of the firm, its staff in Selkirk, Edinburgh and Horsham, and some existing 290,000 customers.