Approval granted for a new micro-brewery in Innerleithen

Planning approval has been granted for the change of use of a former retail unit into a craft beer kitchen, tap room and visitor centre on the ground floor of 4 Traquair Road.

The plans had been submitted by Paul McGreal and Gordon Donald, founders of Innerleithen-based Durty Brewing.

A design statement to Scottish Borders Council, submitted by Galashiels-based architects Oberlanders, said: “The facility will act as the shop front of a new craft brewery business – Durty Brewing.

“The brewing facility on the site will be small in scale, only producing products to be consumed within the tap room and in local establishments. The main brewing production for the company will be in another off-site location elsewhere.

“Visitors will be able to participate in tours of the brewing facility before sampling the finished product in the tap room.

“In addition to new jobs, it is intended that the facility will add to the tourism and visitor experience in the Tweed Valley.”

The brew kitchen will produce around one thousand litres per week, brewing one day a week. The product will be either bottled or kegged on site and transferred off site for canning elsewhere.

The report adds: “The facility will be essentially serving/selling what is brewed on site – there will be be no large-scale production or transportation of product off site. Around 90 per cent of what is brewed on site will be consumed on site.”

Two objections to the application had been received citing concerns over potential noise, smells and road safety.