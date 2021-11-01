The Balcary House Hotel.

But despite what some naysayers may claim there is much to celebrate and look forward to.

Accentuating the positives is made easier when you look at the efforts being made to transform Hawick, not least the ongoing £88m flood protection scheme, its fame as a textile powerhouse - and for being home to the Borders Distillery.

With a proliferation of stay-cationers now winding their way to the region each town needs jewels in their crowns to draw them in.

Let there be light.

Balcary House Hotel, located across from the magnificent Wilton Lodge Park, fits that bill.

A former Barnardo's home built in 1888 it underwent a complete overhaul when it was taken over by its current owners Sue and David Watson five years ago.

Winding up the drive, along the mature garden with large trees, is akin to stepping back in time. The setting is perfect - secluded yet welcoming.

The magnificent stained glass window on the stairway enables light to cascade in and imbues a warm welcome in its wake.

Our room was spotless, warm and homely. In fact, that's one of the hotel's great strengths - it does create a home away from home feel.

There's also an agreeable informality with helpful, efficient but non-fussy staff.

We ordered delicious snacks in our room and enjoyed a filling home-cooked breakfast in the dining area. The Balcary has eight en-suite rooms, a public bar, serves afternoon teas and hosts weddings and parties.