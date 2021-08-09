Cabelo in Drumlanrig Square opens tomorrow, Tuesday, August 10.

Stacey Watson is excited to launch her first business, Cabelo – Portuguese for hair – at 8 Drumlanrig Square.

The premises was formerly home to the business Love Scottish Candles, which is relocating to a new premises in Hawick.

Stacey previously worked in a supermarket and as a barmaid until she trained to be a hairdresser.

The mum to 14-year-old Maddie and Harris, ten, has spent the last couple of years working on a self-employed basis at another Hawick salon and is now ready to branch out alone.

Hawick born and bred Stacey will initially be working solo but aims to provide space in the premises to rent out to other hairdressers.

Stacey accepts that her hometown is well-served for hair and beauty businesses but believes she can add a new dimension to what is currently on offer.

She said: “I qualified in 2018 and I went on to do my HNC which I finished in 2019.

"It was covid and lockdown which made me think that now was the time to do this or I never would.

"I’m opening it as a hair and beauty salon and I’m qualified in both but I am looking to rent out chairs and there’s also a room that could be suitable for make-up, or ear piercing or something like that.

"There will just myself to start with but I aim to rent out space in the future.

"There are quite a lot of hairdressers in the town but I am fully qualified and so I’m up to date with everything and I can also specialise more in the colouring side.

"The name of the salon means hair in Portuguese and I chose that because I wanted something a bit different when I was looking through suitable names.”

The outlet will be open from Tuesday through to Saturday each week, from 8.30am to about 8pm.