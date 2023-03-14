Witches, spirits and robots in Lauder

Lauder's latest show.

The produ tion this year will be 3 very diverse short plays:The Flesh and the Devil,Set in the Lowlands of Scotland in the early eighteenth century, Groset, a tinker, was rescued by Neil Yester when her father attacked her and murdered her mother and brother. Neil has recently broken off relations with Tansy whose mother, Mirren, claims that Groset used witchcraft to steal his affections from her daughter. When Mirren has a seizure and dies, Tansy blames Groset for her death. She stirs up others to confront Groset and deal with her as a witch.

Is There Anybody There?In Victorian London, Mrs Carrington, a blind clairvoyant, deceives her gullible customers with secret machinery. Tonight, however, when one of the party is possessed by the spirit of a murdered girl, it is for real. Any of those present could be a suspect. Who is the killer? The doors are locked, time stands still and there are footsteps approaching...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Our Robots is MissingIt’s been three years since the nuclear holocaust and Lady Kay regrets having settled for an Economy Class bunker. The menu is unrelenting, the West Wing is tiny and the staff are work-experience robots. Where will it all end?