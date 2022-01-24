Cancellations and new dates, all you need to know if you have tickets for Edinburgh's reopening entertainment scene

Bedknobs & Broomsticks

As curtains raise again on the Capital's theatres and entertainment venues, many productions have already fallen foul of the pandemic with producers cutting their losses by cancelling tours as others have rescheduled dates to accommodate the restrictions put in on Boxing Day which are now being lifted.

​The shows that were due to take place but have now been cancelled at the King’s and Festival theatres are Birdie (Manipulate Festival),​ ​on 29 January​, at the Festival’s Studio space,​ while at the King’s, Motionhouse present: Nobody​ on January​ 28 and ​Fatal Attraction​, February​ 1-5, have also been pulled.

At the Festival Theatre, Bring It On from February 15-19, ​The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time​ due to run February 22-26 ​and Fat Friends due from March 7-12, will not now happen.

New dates for ​the Festival Theatre shows that have been rescheduled ​include Simon & Garfunkel: Through ​T​he ​Y​ears​. The critically-acclaimed tribute show fronted by Dan Haynes and Pete Richards and featuring iconic hits such as songs The Sound of Silence, Mrs Robinson and Bridge Over Troubled Water, will now take place on May 30.

Also rescheduled​ is the hit musical ​Bedknobs and Broomstick​s. Based on the Disney film of the same name about three London evacuees who find themselves in the care of a trainee witch who takes them on a spectacular series of adventures, Bedknobs and Broomsticks will now fly onto the Nicolson Street Stage for eight performances only from February​ 16-20.

Starring Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton, Burn The Floor now arrives at the Festival Thetare on ​February​ 26 and funnyman ​Ross Noble brings his show Humournoid​​ to the venue on February​ 27.

New dates for ​hit comedy musical The Addams Family​ are ​June​ 14-18, ​while the Banff Mountain Film Festiva​l moves to ​September​ 22.

Fiona Gibson, CEO of Capital Theatres, the trust that operates the King's and Festival theatres says, "We're delighted that following the First Minister's speech, theatres can reopen at full capacity from 24 January.

​"​Since opening again after 15 months dark in June 2021, we've gradually built staff and audience confidence around returning to our theatres, ensuring at all times that government guidance is followed and safety is paramount.

“​Now that we are coming through the Omicron wave peak and restrictions are easing once more, we've worked hard to ensure that our 2022 season of shows remains the brightest and best, rescheduling tour dates disrupted by covid wherever we can.

“Upcoming February treats include classic drama The Dresser at the King's with Julian Clary and Matthew Kelly and the magical Bedknobs and Broomsticks at the Festival Theatre.​ ​​2022 promises to be a bumper year at Capital Theatres.​”​

If you have ​tickets and have ​not ​already received an email from the theatre rescheduling your visit ​you should email the venue on [email protected]

Over at the Usher Hall, if you have tickets for Toy Story In Concert on February 16, please note, that date has also changed.

The event, which features a screening of the film with Randy Newman’s musical score performed live to the film by the Novello Orchestra will now take place on Monday, April 4.

A statement issued this week by producers read: 'In light of the ongoing situation with the global pandemic, the UK tour of Toy Story in Concert is being rescheduled to April 2022... All tickets remain valid and will be transferred over to the new dates.'

So if you have ever wondered what toys do when people aren't around? You will have to wait a little bit longer before that question is answered in this fun-filled journey, viewed mostly through the eyes of Woody, the lanky, likable cowboy, and Buzz Lightyear, the fearless space ranger.

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story in Concert is presented by Senbla, and performed by the Novello Orchestra conducted by David Mahoney.

Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster priced from £29.50 to £65.50.

