Beyond Borders Festival returns with a jam-packed programme

This year's BBIF will take place on the 24 & 25 August.

​The excitement is beginning to build for the much-anticipated return of the Beyond Borders festival at Traquair House for another engaging weekend of books, debates, music, walks, and poetry readings.

This year’s festival, which takes place over the weekend of August 24 and 25, brings together another stellar cast of characters from across the UK and the globe.

Headline acts include the celebrity star, the irrepressible Miriam Margolyes as she talks to Jim Naughtie not just about her extraordinary life but about her new one-woman show ‘Dickens Women’.

Otherwise watch General Sir David Richards, talk about his service in Northern Ireland, Sierra Leone and Afghanistan or enjoy veteran crime writers Val McDermid and Lin Anderson as they talk about their most recent novels.

If you like history, Ben Cowell OBE will be talking about his book The British Country House Revival with Geoffrey Baskerville, as Wesley Clark, reveals the story of an enslaved boy’s life she uncovered in the Traquair archives.

While William Dalrymple will deliver a riveting lecture on his new book ‘The Golden Road’, taking a deep dive into exploring how ancient India has transformed the world.

If you’re into politics, watch Humza Yousaf talk to Allan Little about his time as First Minister and the impact the conflict in Gaza has had on him or listen to Jonathan Powell talk to Steve Richards and others about the recent general election and forthcoming US elections.

Join Nicola Sturgeon as she quizzes UN envoys Staffan de Mistura and Steffanie William about the future of the UN, along with a Peebles High School student.

For those more interested in European affairs, watch Jen Stout as she talks to Magnus Linklater about life under fire in Ukraine as detailed in her book, ‘A Night Train to Odessa’ or listen to the gripping story of how a Srebrenica genocide survivor, Nedžad Avdić, escaped a death pit to give evidence before the international criminal court.

If you’re into the environment, then join journalist Sarah Helms as she talks to Andrew Gilmour about his new book on climate and conflict.

For those of a more cultural bent, watch BBC correspondent Kirsty Lang as she and celebrated author, Aminatta Forna, explore the idea of cosmopolitanism or just sit back and enjoy poetry with Oscar Guardiola-Riveria and Azad Ashim Sharma as they explore various themes with sonic accompaniment from MunSing.

If you’re into music, listen to Barbara Dixon as she sings songs around the theme ‘The Times Are a Changing’ or watch classical percussionist, Ayane Kondo as she performs in the Chapel. Others might want to check out Gnawa Trance Fusion, a Moroccan Fusion band or Acolyte, a four-piece instrumental band led by award-winning poet Iona Lee, in the evocative Walled Garden.

Finally, if it is art that interests you, why not explore an exhibition celebrating Richard Demarco’s relationship to Traquair or take in the ‘When Caroline met Hugh’ exhibition in the pavilion detailing Scottish Borders, artist, Caroline McNairn’s extraordinary relationship with Hugh Collins.

As ever, all festival-goers can visit the house or join a walk in the grounds with local storyteller and forager Fi Martynoga or be part of Traquair’s moth release walk. Nigel Osborne will also lead a musical procession around the grounds of Traquair House.

Catherine Maxwell Stuart, 21st Lady of Traquair said: “There is such a wide and diverse programme of things to do and see that everyone will find something to enjoy.”

Founder of Beyond Borders, Mark Muller Stuart, said: “We invite everyone to come to Traquair and enjoy another remarkable line-up of inspiring people for a relaxed but thought-provoking weekend of enjoyment.”

The full Beyond Borders Festival programme and ticket information is available online at: https://bbintfest.com/

