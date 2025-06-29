Summer event at St Clement’s Church

By Lorraine Shackel
Published 29th Jun 2025, 19:59 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 09:44 BST
Join us for a lovely day in Hastings Old Town as we raise funds at the St Clement’s Church Summer Event on Saturday, July 5.

🛍️ Explore local craft stalls filled with handmade treasures

☕ Enjoy tea, coffee, and delicious homemade cake

🐾 Visit our Cat Call stall featuring:

• Beautiful handmade baby clothes

• Jewellery boxes

• Glassware

• Cosy blankets and throws

• Cheeky little gonks

• …and our famous Cat Call Catnip Mice — your cat’s favourite treat!

All taking place inside the stunning St Clement’s Church, so come rain or shine you will be comfortable and welcome.

🕚 Doors open 11am – 2:30pm

📍 St Clement’s Church, Hastings Old Town

Come and say hello, support a good cause, and enjoy a wonderful community event!

Gonks hand made in Hastings

Gonks hand made in Hastings Photo: Submitted

Famous Cat Call Cat Nip Mice

Famous Cat Call Cat Nip Mice Photo: Submitted

Worry worms hand made in Hastings

Worry worms hand made in Hastings Photo: Submitted

Baby clothes hand made in Hastings

Baby clothes hand made in Hastings Photo: Submitted

