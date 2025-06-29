Summer event at St Clement’s Church

🛍️ Explore local craft stalls filled with handmade treasures
☕ Enjoy tea, coffee, and delicious homemade cake
🐾 Visit our Cat Call stall featuring:
• Beautiful handmade baby clothes
• Jewellery boxes
• Glassware
• Cosy blankets and throws
• Cheeky little gonks
• …and our famous Cat Call Catnip Mice — your cat’s favourite treat!
All taking place inside the stunning St Clement’s Church, so come rain or shine you will be comfortable and welcome.
🕚 Doors open 11am – 2:30pm
📍 St Clement’s Church, Hastings Old Town
Come and say hello, support a good cause, and enjoy a wonderful community event!
