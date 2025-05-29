Stitched with Pride: A showcase of LGBTQ+ Youth Creativity at the Great Tapestry of Scotland

A free exhibition by LGBTQ+ young people living in the Borders will be open to visitors this Pride Month. Stitched With Pride will run from the 9th – 28th June 2025 at The Great Tapestry of Scotland, 14-20 High St, Galashiels, TD1 1SD.

The Great Scottish Tapestry Exhibition – Stitched with Pride has been led and created by young LGBTQ+ people living in the Borders and is an opportunity for them to share their experiences of what life is like for them in Scotland today, in their own words, and their connection with Scotland’s wider history.

Young people have produced artwork and submitted personal items to fit their chosen themes: ‘Pride’, ‘Living in the Borders’ and ‘Expression’. This unique exhibition has given LGBTQ+ young people a voice in the Borders and across Scotland and showcases the diverse personal experiences that are a valuable part of Scotland’s history.

Ann Marriott, Youth Work Manager at LGBT Youth Scotland says of the exhibition: “We’re incredibly proud of these young people who have woven together powerful stories through art, sound, poetry, and textiles—expressing what it means to be LGBTQ+ in the Borders. With the support of dedicated youth workers and volunteers, they’ve created an innovative and deeply thoughtful exhibition that celebrates identity, intersectionality, and Pride with courage and creativity.”

Art work created by a young person

Stitched With Pride is part of a 3-year social history project, (Un)Seen, (Un)Heard, run by LGBT Youth Scotland and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, creating a first of its kind archive of young LGBTQ+ people’s voices. LGBTQ+ history is often underrepresented and overlooked in traditional narratives of Scottish history, and so this project is a way for young people to tell their stories in their own way and ensure their voices become part of Scotland’s national history. All the young people involved in creating the exhibition bring their unique voices and experiences. In the words of one young person "We're not a monolith - both in experiences and artistic expression"

Visitors are invited to celebrate Pride Month by coming along to the Great Tapestry of Scotland between 9-28 June to see this unique and inspiring showcase of LGBTQ+ young people’s lives and experiences across Scotland.

For more information on LGBT Youth Scotland, visit: https://www.lgbtyouth.org.uk/

For more information about (Un)seen (Un)heard and to view the digital exhibition, visit: (Un)seen (Un)heard Exhibition 2025 - LGBT Youth Scotland

For more on the Stitched with Pride exhibition at the Great Tapestry of Scotland visit: https://www.greattapestryofscotland.com/stitched-with-pride/