Step back in time this May bank holiday at Bowhill’s Victorian May Fayre

Bowhill House and Grounds are delighted to announce an exclusive extra weekend opening for a special event celebrating the estate’s rich Victorian heritage.

This May bank holiday weekend, visitors are invited to experience the charm and cheer of a traditional Victorian May Fayre at Bowhill. From curious inventions to old-fashioned entertainment, the event promises a nostalgic and joy-filled day out for the whole family.

The Courtyard will come alive with vintage games including Hook a Duck and Milk Churn Hoopla, offering light-hearted fun for all ages. Inside the Courtyard Gallery, 'Bowhill’s Great Exhibition' invites guests to explore a world of oddities and imaginative contraptions. Inspired by The Great Exhibition of 1851,at The Crystal Palace in London, showcasing inventions and innovations of the Victorian era.

Step into Bowhill’s storied past with a visit to the Victorian Kitchen—once the bustling heart of the House—and imagine the hum of daily life during its grandest days. The experience continues in the ongoing ‘Love & Respect: Victorian Age’ exhibition, where visitors can learn more about the lives and legacy of the 5th Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch during Bowhill's heyday.

Old fashioned Games - Coconut Shy

Families can also enjoy the popular Adventure Playground, included in the ticket price, with zip slides, an activity fort, and a rope tower providing plenty of excitement for younger visitors.

For those seeking a scenic escape, Bowhill’s waymarked walks will also be open throughout the weekend. Routes range from the buggy-friendly Lochs Walk to the more challenging seven-mile Duchess Drive, a historic Victorian coach route that offers breathtaking views and passes landmarks such as Newark Castle.

To round off the visit, the Old Kitchen Café and Horsebox will be serving light lunches and delicious treats all weekend.

Tickets are £10 per child (£8 for pass holders), with two adults admitted free per paying child. Tickets should be booked online in advance at bowhillhouse.co.uk/event/may-day