El Duglas - A new and original historical drama touring Scottish Borders Village Halls this Autumn

Why El Duglas? Every year, in the Andalucian town of Teba, an event is held in honour of the heroic deeds of Sir James Douglas who fought and died there in the Battle of Teba in 1330 whilst en route to the Holy Land with the embalmed heart of his friend, Robert the Bruce. This new Play, written and performed by local actor, John Nichol, brings to life the story of The Black Douglas.

The production by HotTrod Theatre Company, which is currently touring Borders Village Halls, coincides with the 750th anniversary of the birth of Robert The Bruce in July 1274, with King Robert himself narrating the story of his right hand man, Sir James, or as he was also known, The Black Douglas. Although this one act play starts and finishes in Spain, it covers a lot of Scotland - from Galloway to Roxburgh and from York to the Pass of Brander. Music in the form of fiddle tunes is used throughout to add atmosphere and help illustrate the story.

HotTrod was formed back in 2001 originally with the then sole purpose of performing courtroom dramas based on real-life court cases presided over by Sir Walter Scott when he was Sheriff Depute of Selkirkshire. Over the last twenty years, the courtroom dramas, written mostly by John Nichol and performed in the original Selkirk Sheriff Court, have been enjoyed by many thousands of visitors to Selkirk. The company's most recent production was a version of Sir Walter Scott's 'Wandering Willie's Tale' which toured the Scottish Borders last year. 'El Duglas' was premiered at Dunsplayfest earlier this year. 'Tonight's performance was the most interesting and engaging event I have seen anywhere for as long as I can remember' - Audience comment emailed in after the show.

John Nichol as King Robert the Bruce

Sept 6 Coldingham, Sept 7 Newcastleton, Sept 13 Coldstream, Sept 14 Smailholm, Sept 15 Glendouglas, Sept 20 Kirkhope,

Sept 22 Caddonfoot, Sept 27 Town Yetholm, Sept 28 Gattonside, Nov 1 Selkirk, Nov 2 Peebles, Nov 9 Westruther.

CAST OF CHARACTERS

Iain Fraser - Fiddler/James Douglas/Bishop Wishart/English Knight/Douglas comrade/Spaniard

John Nichol - Juan/ Robert the Bruce/ Bishop Lamberton/Sir James Douglas

STAGE MANAGER/LIGHTING TECHNICIAN

Alistair Pattullo