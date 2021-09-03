Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

After missing its 2020 events due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Great British Food Festival is back.

The foodie festival will come to Dalkeith Country Park, which has been labelled the best park near Edinburgh, next week.

The Great British Food Festival will arrive at Dalkeith Country Park on September 11

Running from 10am to 5pm on September 11 and 12, this will be the first time the country park has hosted the festival.

Dan Maycock, one of the organising team members, said: “Tickets have been selling really well and we are really looking forward to a fantastic foodie weekend.

“We have lots of great food and drink, chef demos and talks but also forager walks, kids entertainment and great live music, and free parking with your festival ticket.”

A whole host of local bands and artists will be playing at the festival allowing attendees to enjoy some quality live entertainment at the festival.

this will be the first time the country park has hosted the festival

Mr Maycock hopes locals and visitors alike are getting ready to head down to the festival and see what’s on offer.

He said: “You can do some shopping, grab some food and then have a well-earned relax with a local beer listening to some great live entertainment all within the beautiful grounds at Dalkeith Country Park.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Beer, food and live music will all be available