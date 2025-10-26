Classical concert in Kelso

Young international players visit Kelso

After our first outstanding and astounding concert from Mezzo Beth Taylor this season, we are now looking forward to welcoming this very exciting young group of musicians to Kelso for a one-off concert on Friday 31st October. x8g3qyt

Prize winners of the Orpheus Swiss Chamber Music Competition in 2023 and of the 72nd Royal Over-Seas League Competition in London the following year, Trio Archai gave their Wigmore Hall debut in June 2024.

Awarded the Philip and Dorothy Green Young Artist Award by Making Music and artists of the Tunnell Trust Award Scheme, they are in the middle of playing at festivals and music societies throughout the UK.

We are lucky to have these youngsters in the Borders before they hit the big time, and judging by their Youtube clips, they play with such musicianship and to a standard which is rare indeed. If you enjoy the sound of quality string playing, then this is one not to miss! The concert is on Friday 31st October. at 7.30 inthe magnificent acoustic of Kelso Old Parish Church TD5 7BH. There is easy parking, access to church and toilets for wheelchairs and it is always warm! Tickets £16, Student £5, Children £0. Kelso Music Society is a registered OSCR Charity. kelsomusicsociety.com.

