Charmian challenge 2025 at The Haining

Interest Link's Charmian Challenge is back for its third year on Saturday 26th April 2025. Come along for a competitive trail run or a scenic accessible 2k/4k walk, taking in the beauty of the countryside and loch around the Haining in Selkirk.

Interest Link’s Charmian Challenge is back for its third year on Saturday 26th April 2025. Come along for a competitive 5k trail run or a scenic accessible 2k/4k walk, taking in the beauty of the countryside and loch around the Haining in Selkirk.

The event celebrates the life of the late Charmian Ledsham, who was a keen runner and passionate about Interest Link’s work breaking down barriers between people with learning disabilities and the community.

Last year almost 200 people took part, with everyone enjoying the fresh air on the first sunny weekend of spring. The first runner home was Jay Earsman in a time of 27 minutes.

2024 Fun Walk

Entry is via Entrycentral or payment on the day and is £10 per runner or £6 per walker. Registration is from 8.45am, the 5k Trail Run will start at 9.30 and the 2k/4k walk at 10:30 am. The routes will be signposted and marshalled, with the 5k trail run being on rough paths and the wheelchair-accessible 2k/4k walk circling the loch.

Refreshments and accessible toilets will be available, and we can refill water bottles. There is a path to The Haining from the free West Port Car Park just off Selkirk's Marketplace Square (c6 min walk).

The event is in support of Interest Link’s volunteer befriending service for children, young people and adults with learning disabilities. There will be a tombola with prizes donated by local businesses and a range of Interest Link merchandise for sale. If you are interested in learning more about Interest Link’s work, please come along on the day or visit www.interestlink.org.uk