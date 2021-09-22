Jobs boost from CGI

The building will soon be handed over to the council.

The council’s IT service provider CGI will take up occupation as the first tenant of the building later in the year following a fit-out process, as part of a regional commitment to secure and provide local employment opportunities, and is set to take on more than 50 new people.

Councillor Simon Mountford, executive member for enhancing the built environment and natural heritage, said: “It is hugely encouraging to see this development taking shape as key milestones are met. An absolutely crucial aspect of the business park is that it should support and create local employment opportunities, so it is extremely positive news that CGI will soon occupy this key location.”

CGI currently employs more than 70 people in the Borders with a further 56 vacant positions advertised. The company aims to achieve a headcount of around 130 jobs by the end of this year with the majority of these jobs based at the new Tweedbank building.

The council is also in the process of assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the commercial property market and this will inform future developments associated with phases two and three of the Tweedbank project.