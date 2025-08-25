Forest Dreams: Trees, weeds and wonder in Hawick Museum exhibition

An exhibition of work by Borders-based artist Natasha Smith opens on Saturday (August 30) at Hawick Museum.

‘Forest Dreams’ features paintings in acrylic with mixed media, incorporating elements of collage and drawing. The colours she uses reflect the incandescence of our natural world.

It is all about the trees and unnoticed plants – so-called weeds – their magic and their vital role in our continued survival on this verdant planet.

Natasha said: “I work with the plants, often using them to apply paint. I use them directly to print. I work intuitively and let the work lead me where it will. I hope to convey something of the mystery of nature and our inescapable relationship to the natural world.

One of Natasha Smith’s works featuring in the Forest Dreams exhibition.

“My work springs from my awareness of our entanglement with and interdependence on the natural world. It is created intuitively, inviting a chance to play a part. I work in acrylic layers, adding pencil scribbles, slashes of pastel, some collage, and washes, often applying paint with my finger, using a roller, or printing directly from plant material, also sanding, rubbing away and painting over. Recent work focuses on trees and the crucial part they play and will continue to play in the future of our planet. My painting is a journey of reflection.”

She added: “I am excited to exhibit my new paintings at the Waterfall Gallery in Hawick Museum. I invite you to enter the forest with me!”

• Natasha Smith’s ‘Forest Dreams’ runs from Saturday, August 30, to Sunday, November 30, at the Waterfall Gallery, Hawick Museum, Wilton Lodge Park, Hawick.

