The event was a great success last year.

Galashiels is gearing up for a burst of creativity this month.

The next ‘Art n’ About in Gala’ event from Transform Arts CIC will take the form of a community arts festival on Saturday, February 17.

It promises to be a day of fun, free, and accessible arts activities where everyone is welcome, regardless of age, background or artistic ability.

The event offers open door sessions where the community can come together, get creative and enjoy the warm and friendly atmosphere of the MacArts centre.

Renowned artists will lead a series of sessions where imaginations can run wild: Julia Parks with animation, Claire Beattie with paint collages, Ann-Louise with clay, and Katie Forbes with music.

The event promises diverse experiences including opportunities to craft collaged birds, contribute to a giant painted landscape, engage in music sessions, explore animation, and shape clay into unique sculptures.

The walls of the MacArts will showcase some of the amazing artwork created by members of the community and local artists at previous ‘Art n’ About in Gala’ events.

Supported by Energise Galashiels Trust, Scottish Borders Council, and South of Scotland Enterprise, the sessions continue to bring free, high quality arts experiences to residents and visitors to Galashiels.

This latest event is hosted by MacArts where refreshments will be served all day.

It promises to be the highlight of the half-term break, with fun and creativity guaranteed.

Looking further ahead, an Art Showcase is on the horizon taking place on Saturday, March 2, from 10am to 2pm at Bank Street Gardens on Heartland Market Day (weather permitting). For in-depth creative experiences, free adult workshops are available.