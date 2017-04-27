You will definitely want more of this Oliver!

Consider yourself at home with Berwick Operatic Society who proudly present one of Britain’s best loved musicals, Lionel Bart’s Oliver!

Featuring a fabulous cast joined by over 30 talented local children, journey back in time to Charles Dickens’ Victorian London as it springs to life with fantastic songs such as ‘Food Glorious Food’, ‘I’d Do Anything’, ‘Where is Love’, ‘It’s a Fine Life’, ‘Oom-Pah-Pah’ and ‘As Long as He Needs Me’. It also features Ron Creasey’s live orchestra who are bound to send you home with your feet tapping!

Directors Lisa Summers and Laura Catterall said: “It is going really well - they say never work with children or animals, but we have had a ball directing and the cast are all excellent. It has stretched our organisational skills co-ordinating a cast of 60 plus including our lovely dog, Penny Lane, who plays Bullseye.

The show is at The Maltings from May 3-7 at 7.30pm.