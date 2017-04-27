Thirlestane Castle ready for another event-filled season

Thirlestane Castle, Lauder, having undergone extensive restoration, re-opens on May 2.

For the coming season they have a series of exciting new events planned.

The ever popular Borders Vintage Motoring Extravaganza, with over 1,000 vehicles on display. is on June 4, and this year the Castle is also putting on two theatre shows and an exciting re-enactment weekend.

The theatre events are in partnership with one of the most successful and critically acclaimed touring companies in the country, Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

In the year that marks 200 years since her death, there is an production of Jane Austin’s Pride and Prejudice on Sunday, June 18 at 6pm. Brought to life by award-winning writer Laura Tuner, this brand-new adaptation promises to be the most splendid evening of the summer.

Then on Wednesday, July 12, also at 6pm, there is family favourite The Wind in the Willows. Alive with music and song, this magical family show is presented in beautiful traditional costume and features a woodland parade during the interval for everyone to join in with!

Both of these events will take place on the front lawn with the beautiful castle as a backdrop.

The Civil War Re-enactment Weekend on June 24-25 is a first for Thirlestane Castle.

The oldest re-enactment society, the Sealed Knot, will bring to life the history of Scotland’s involvement in the Civil Wars. An education and an experience not to be missed.

On both days the Castle will be open and there will be additional catering alongside the attraction’s own tearoom.

The Castle will be open from May 2 - October 1, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and on May 29 and August 28 bank holidays.

For further information, please visit www.thirlestanecastle.co.uk, email enquiries@thirlestanecastle.co.uk or call 01578 722430.