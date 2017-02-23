Superb one man show by Hayman

David Hayman is Bob Cunningham – a man with things on his mind - in Chris Dolan’s new play ‘The Cause of Thunder’. at Galashiels MacArts on March 2.

Bob Cunningham is back, and he’s not happy!

Set two years after the Scottish referendum, the play explores the No vote, Brexit, the refugee crisis, and the many other issues on the mind of one Bob Cunningham.

All the thinking puts Bob in a story-telling mood as he tries to fathom what to do about the onset of old age, and whether he can come to terms with his, and his country’s, past and present.

Produced by Fair Pley, ‘The Cause of Thunder’ is the sequel to ‘The Pitiless Storm’, performed at the Edinburgh International Fringe (Assembly Rooms 2014) as part of a 45-date sell-out Scottish tour.

David Hayman, one of Scotland’s finest actors, is probably best known for playing Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Walker, in long-running television series ‘Trial and Retribution’, or Jimmy Boyle in the film ‘A Sense Of Freedom’. He has also a distinguished list of film credits, including working with Pierce Brosnan in ‘The Tailor Of Panama’ and Bruce Willis in ‘The Jackal’.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £14/12 from www.macarts.scot or call 01896 756852.