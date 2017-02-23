Show filled with flappers and fun

Selkirk Opera invites you to a brilliantly funny, entertaining and award winning show for all ages.

Thoroughly Modern Millie, is the tale of a naive young woman who finds herself in the midst of a series of madcap adventures when she sets her sights on marrying her wealthy boss.

It’s 1922, and Millie Dillmount (played by Rachel Inglis) has just escaped to New York City from Salina, Kansas. Determined to become a success, she tears up her return ticket, and embarks on a thoroughly modern plan of marrying with her head not her heart. Unfortunately, the plan goes awry when she is mugged on the streets of New York and encounters Jimmy Smith (played by Stuart Mitchell). His efforts to persuade her to return home are futile and she continues with her scheme. Are her efforts to marry a rich man doomed when she falls in love with a man who hasn’t a dime to his name (or so he claims)?

This high-spirited witty romp has some great musical numbers, villains you will love to hate and is a toe-tapping experience from start to finish.

Production will be staged at the Victoria Hall, Selkirk, from February 28 to March 4 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm. Tickets £12/£10. More information from www.selkirkopera.com.