Shakespeare shorts from Borders youths

Border Youth Theatre’s version of ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ promises to be full of fun and very physical.

The cast is revolting, the producer perplexed and the director in despair. Fed up of putting on tragedy after tragedy and being outnumbered by their audience, the cast want to make Shakespeare fun to watch by turning the history plays into a rugby game and ‘Romeo and Juliet’ into an ice-cream war.

Kate, the director, has finally lost the plot and her theatre is on the verge of closure. Enter Petrucio, but can he tame the tyrannical Kate?

Adapted and directed by Tim Wilcock with young or less experienced Shakespeare audiences in mind, the production is true to the original plot but music and mayhem abound and there’s a neat twist that pops the plot firmly into the 21st century.

Catch the show at MacArts, Galashiels, on October 13 and 14 at 7.30pm. Tickets £7, at the door or bytprojectscoord@gmail.com.