Outdoor festival celebrates local sporting heroes

Peebles Outdoor Film Festival (January 27-29) celebrate the achievements of some remarkable men.

As well as big name speakers and stunning films from around the world, the 2017 festival will feature three men who have made a name for themselves across a range of sports.

Scheduled at 5pm each day, the festival sees three ‘local hero sessions’ - celebrated mountain biker Crawford Carrick-Anderson (Friday, January 27), bikepacker Ed Shoote (Saturday, January 28) and fearless Scottish climber Greg Boswell (Sunday, January 29). All three sessions are kindly sponsored by the Tontine Hotel.

Look out too for free fun sessions by polar explorer David Aston, fancy dress marathon runner Bob Johnson and adventure race supremo Paul McGreal from Durty Events.

The festival will be at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles. Tickets available from Box Office 01721 725777, or online www.eastgatearts.com.