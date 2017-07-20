Murder, money and mutiny in family classic

A well-loved classic will be performed in the grounds of Bowhill on July 27.

The Walking Theatre Company’s production of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island will be brought to life in Bowhill’s stunning grounds.

Join Jim ‘lad’ Hawkins on an intrepid adventure across the pirates island, help find the buried treasure, and escape from Long John Silver in the good ship, The Hispaniola, and get everyone home in time for tea!

This rip-roaring adventure will give families the chance to dress up as pirates and engage in good old fashioned family fun.

Performance starts at 2pm. Tickets £5 from www.borderevents.com.

On the same day The Whisky Way (at 7pm) tells a tale of smuggling and intrigue. Help outsmart the Government and bag yourself a wee dram! This merry romp tells the story of Scotland’s whisky and those who outwitted the excise men! Tickets £15 including nibbles and whisky.