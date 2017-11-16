Leon McCarron shares stories from his Middle Eastern journey

The adventurer and film maker Leon McCarron will speak in Galashiels on November 21 as part of the RSGS Inspiring People Talks Programme.

Leon will be sharing stories of his solo trek through some of the most remote, hotly contested and misunderstood lands in the Middle East.

Leon McCarron's tales of his solo trek through the Middle East.

In 2015–16, Leon began a 1,000 mile trek from Jerusalem, along a series of wild hiking trails that were formerly trading or pilgrimage routes. In the West Bank, Leon met families struggling to lead normal lives amidst political turmoil and unrest, a reflection of the disputed landscapes he was trekking though.

In this area, he also had a surreal encounter with what some claim to be the world’s oldest and smallest religious sect: The Israelite Samaritans.

In Jordan, Leon visited the ruins of Hellenic citadels and trekked through the legendary Wadi Rum. His journey then came to a close in the vast deserts of the Sinai, home to Bedouin tribes and, according to some, haunted by the ghosts of Biblical history.

Leon’s talk is a journey through time, through layers of history, culture and religion that have all shaped the Holy Land. But at its heart, it is a story of people, not politics, and of the connections that can bridge seemingly insurmountable barriers.

Speaking about his talk Leon said: “It’s always great fun to share the stories from my journeys in Scotland. Scotland is still very much a home to me, and I’m really looking forward to talking about one of the most confusing parts of our planet – The Holy Land – and trying to bring a different perspective to a region that I’ve come to really love.

There are a lot of similarities between the two places I know best in the world – Scotland and Northern Ireland – and much of the Middle East, and a large part of that is tied into the warm hospitality and sense of humour that is ubiquitous in both. I look forward to sharing that with the audience in the Borders.”

Leon’s talk will take place at 7.30pm at the Scottish Borders Campus, Nether Road. Tickets £10 from www.rsgs.org or at the door.