Hawick playwright leads writers’ workshop sessions

Playwrights’ Studio, Scotland has launched a workshop programme for playwrights in the Borders.

Led by Hawick-born playwright Jules Horne, who has won two Scotsman Fringe Firsts for her plays, Allotment and Thread, for Nutshell Theatre, the monthly workshops will form a practical toolkit covering topics such as conflict, status, secrets, objects, dramatic irony, reversals, rhythm, character arcs and other vital cornerstones of the dramatist’s craft. Members receive script-in-progress feedback throughout the programme.

As part of the six workshops, playwrights have the opportunity to take part in a dedicated workshop in Edinburgh during the Festival and there will be a public sharing of work later in the year.

The aim of the programme is to provide a forum for writers to learn, grow and develop their work in the region, actively supported by Playwrights’ Studio and Scotland’s wider playwriting community.

The 10 playwrights who are part of the programme have been announced.

They feature Thomas Clark, a Glaswegian writer and performer now living in the Borders, who has written a number of pieces for the theatre and film, including the movie Gadaboot, and Campbell Hutcheson, another Glaswegian journalist and playwright who has moved to the region.

The female participants include published poet Anita John, actress Kirsty Jobling, L.J. McIntyre, who specialises in arts festivals, and all-rounder Kathleen Mansfield.

Native Berwickshire man John McEwan, a stalwart of Duns Players, Robert Sproul-Cran, who launched the youth media access project, VOMO TV, multi-artform collaborators Sarahjane Swan and Roger Simian complete the line-up.

More information from www.playwrightsstudio.co.uk.