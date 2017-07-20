Great summer events programme from BLT

Borders Live Touring have a sizzling programme of entertainment lined-up for all ages and tastes throughout the summer months.

On July 20, at 7.30pm, the Hermitage Hall, near Hawick, is the venue for the fantastically talented Keats Quartet whose new programme, Over the Hills and Far Away, aims to take the audience on a journey through music inspired idioms beginning in America then jumping to Russia, Europe, England, Ireland and finally Scotland. Performance starts at 7.30pm, email info@hermitagehall.net for more information.

Then on July 21 the action moves to the Ebba Centre at St Abbs where the All or Nothing Aerial Dance Theatre play host to Watch, Fly, Come, Try. Members of the community will be able to go along and watch a short performance featuring breathtaking aerial acrobatics before taking part in a taster workshop. Sessions at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm - call 01890 771672.

It’s into The Unknown at Volunteer Hall, Galashiels, on August 9 with contemporary dance group Room 2 Manoeuvre plus special guests. This is a dynamic, creative dance adventure involving Hip-Hop, Contemporary and Physical Theatre with this highly acclaimed company and students from Live Borders’ first ever Dance Academy on the penultimate day of their residency. Performance starts at 7.30pm, details from www.borderevents.com.

Earlier that same day, at the Ettrick Forest Sports and Recreation Club, a fun filled adventure of silliness and laughter will be hosted by The Walking Theatre Company. Robin Hoodie in the Woods is an outdoor performance. Robin has lost Maid Marion and Maid Marion has found the Sherriff, but who needs saving from whom? Show starts at 12 noon, more information from 01750 52387.

Lastly, on August 10, the Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre stage their version of Rapunzel at Fountainhall Village Hall. Narrated by a wonderful frog, this fun adaptation has all the elements of a traditional tale in a show that is enjoyed by adults and children alike. Show starts at 3pm, call 01578 760297 for more information.

Full details of all events visit borderslivetouring@LiveBorders1.org.uk.