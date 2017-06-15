Funbox bring new show to Langholm

Jings, crivens, help ma boab! The Funbox gang are having a hootenanny in Langholm for the very first time with their brand new show for 2017, ‘Highland Fling’.

It’s been non stop for Funbox since their first show in 2015, and now the former Singing Kettle trio are emabarkibng on their ninth tour in two years.

When it was made clear that the Singing Kettle was not for sale, Gary, Anya and Kevin took their first steps into business. “We knew we could write songs, perform and make music, but none of us had any real experience of running a business. We just went into it head first,” said Gary.

Funbox offers the same traditional songs and silliness known and loved by many but with their own brand of manic humour with a modern twist.

Take the high road (or the low road) and get roamin’ in the gloamin’ for Funbox’s brand new show, ‘Highland Fling’.

Join Gary, Anya and Kevin as they take a trip to around Scotland to battle midgies, become monarchs of the glen and hear the skirl of the bagpipes in their latest singalong adventure.

Highland Fling visits the Buccleuch Centre, Langholm, on Saturday, June 24, at 2pm. Tickets available from Buccleuch Centre box office on 01387 381196 or www.buccleuchcentre.com.