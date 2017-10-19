Fun and frolics

Berwick Operatic Society’s hilarious production of Blackadder – The Elizabethan Years comes to The Maltings, Berwick, this week.

The eponymous anti-hero Edmund Blackadder is back, played by Bill Shardlow, ably accompanied by Nicola Stebbing.

as Queenie. It also features some of the children from the society’s recent production of Oliver, including Corey Learmonth, Morgan Flannigan and Matty Forster, playing specially written parts.

Performances from October 19-21 at 7.30pm. More information from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.