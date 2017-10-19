Fringe show comes to the Borders

Borders children are in for a riotious time when The Nutty Professor and his Amazing Magic Bubble Show comes to the Borders this month.

The Puppet Gang, consisting of husband and wife team Tim and Aileen Mottram who have been enthralling audiences UK-wide since 2005, are taking their sell-out Edinburgh Fringe Festival show to Hawick Town Hall on October 28 and MacArts, Galashiels, on October 29.

A unique fun-filled vibrant interactive family show for adults and children of all ages, The Nutty Professor accompanied by his assistant Miss Squeakybottom deliver a spectacular family panto-style bubble show laced through a storyline of comedy and amazing magic.

Hold on to your hats as The Nutty Professor arrives from Bubble Land with his crazy Bubble Lab and creates a spellbinding array of magical bubbles. Square bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, and unbelievably the Professor uses a magic bubble to levitate his magician’s silk cloth around the stage. The Nutty Professor’s creations include the world famous Loch Ness Monster using bubbles and also Frosty the Snowman!

Finally children from the audience are placed inside giant bubbles - bubble-tastic fun for everyone!

Show starts at 2.30pm. Tickets £8 on the door.