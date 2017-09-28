Foggy in Gala next month

The most successful World Superbike racer of all time, Carl Fogarty MBE, comes to the Volunteer Hall, Galashiels.

Winner of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Carl will talk about his unbelievable career, his amazing achievements on and off the track and what he’s done in his retirement.

Also on the night will be John Lebbon (MC sports presenter), ‘Naturally Funny’ Nadia Jaynes and comedian Greg Cook.

Spend the evening with four times world champion Carl on October 14 at 7.30pm. Tickets £20 from www.borderevents.com.