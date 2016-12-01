Escape into a world of fairy tales at Bowhill

The Northumberland Theatre Company brings the world of fairy tales to Bowhill House, Selkirk, on Friday, December 16.

Ideal seasonal entertainment for all ages, the show is a unique combination of well loved, familiar and unfamilar, fairy tales including the likes of Little Red Riding Hood and The Wolf and The Fox.

With lots of music, chilling moments and plenty of laughs - this is imaginative storytelling at its best.

Created in 1978, NTC is a professional small-scale touring theatre company based at the Playhouse, Alnwick. The company predominantly brings the theatre to village halls and community centres in small rural towns and villages in the north east region and the Scottish Borders.

Tickets for this very popular performance cost £10/£9 under 16, family (2+2) £36.

Performance starts at 6.30pm. More information from 01750 22204 or visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk.