Electro music pioneer

Journey through the amazing life of one of the great, unsung composers of the 20th century.

Blood of the Young and Tron Theatre present Daphne Oram’s Wonderful World of Sound at Macarts Galashiels on Thursday, June 1.

Live-scored by electronic sound artist Anneke Kampman, the play is based on the life, ideas and legacy of the hugely influential sound pioneer Daphne Oram.

The live, original score evokes the wonder and discovery which ran through the BBC Radiophonic Workshop in its early days when Daphne Oram cut a trailblazing path through uncharted musical territory.

In 1942, a seance inspired the 17-year-old Daphne Oram to found the world-famous BBC Radiophonic Workshop and shape the entire development of electronic sound, cutting a trailblazing path through unchartered musical territory. This is her incredible story.

In a career spanning more than 30 years, she worked with opera singers, classical composers and rock and roll stars. She released several records, influenced the teaching of music in schools and continued always to pursue innovation, learning and teaching her craft.

A true innovator who sacrificed everything for her art, Daphne’s boldness and pioneering spirit created a legacy that remains important today to musicians, sound artists and engineers.

