Duns Players bring a fresh approach to Wilde classic

Paxton House welcomes the Duns Players to perform their acclaimed production of Oscar Wilde’s best-loved and funniest play.

The highly anticipated show will take place on October 7 with a pre-show supper on offer in the Hayloft Gallery.

Following on from their sell-out run at the Volunteer Hall, Duns, in May, local favourites, the beloved Duns Players, are bringing their sparkling and biting production of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance Of Being Earnest for a one-off supper-and-show in the delightful and eminently suitable surroundings of the Picture Gallery at Paxton House.

Considered “superlative” by The Berwickshire News, this version of Wilde’s funniest play showcases eight excellent performances including Kate Lester as the formidable and flawed Lady Bracknell, Ben Foreman as Jack Worthing and Euan McIver as the Reverend Chasuble.

Duns Players, more often found exploring lesser-known contemporary work with a certain edge, bring a freshness of approach to this familiar work – there is a brand-new feeling about the production, and it was perhaps this above all which excited and delighted the Duns audience. The exquisite surroundings at Paxton House will complete the magic.

Make sure you do not miss out on this fantastic opportunity to see The Duns Players perform. There will be refreshments and snacks served by the Paxton House team through the intervals. Tickets are available to purchase at www.paxtonhouse.co.uk or by calling 01289 386903 between 9am and 5pm.

Show ticket £10; Show and Supper ticket £20.