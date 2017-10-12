Dramatic autumn ahead for audiences at Eastgate Theatre

The nights may be drawing in, but that’s no reason not to go out as the Eastgate Theatre launches perhaps its busiest autumn season yet.

It’s one with an astonishing range of shows, including some particularly outstanding new drama. On October 19, acclaimed writer-director David Leddy brings his new play, Horizontal Collaboration, to Peebles. Sex, power and politics come together as four impassive UN lawyers read startling interview transcripts in a tribunal that examines the volatile story of Judith K, an African warlord’s wife, as she attempts to lead her people in a very different way to men.

Double-billed with this live performance is Leddy’s ground-breaking City of the Blind – an epic political thriller available for digital download via laptop, smartphone or tablet.

A little like a downloaded book that comes alive with audio, video and stills, the piece follows a UN investigator and whistle-blower as she is caught in a web of surveillance, violence and counter-intelligence.

Later, in November, drama comes in a very different shape, beginning with the world premiere of Our Fathers, the new play from Magnetic North. Inspired by Father and Son, Edmund Gosse’s Victorian memoir about growing up in an evangelical Christian family, the play sees two atheist sons of clergymen on a quest to discover how we disagree with someone we love.

Meanwhile, in Dr John Stewart Muir – The Beloved Doctor, the wonderfully-gifted John Nichol plays the title role in a self-penned play based on the diaries of a doctor who served as medical practitioner for Selkirk Burgh from 1867-1928, during which time he delivered more than 3,000 babies.

This drama is ably supported by an exciting programme of live music – Opera Highlights, Music in Peebles concerts, The Paperboys and more – a double helping of irreverent comedy courtesy of Craig Hill.

Full details from www.eastgatearts.com.