Delving deeply into war

Borders Youth Theatre will be devising a powerful new show, ‘Delving Deep’, directed by John Haswell.

This will be a multi-media performance project inspired by local poetry and letters, written around the time of WW1, and drawn from local archives.

The play will delve into the past to present a contemporary response and interpretation to these writings and explore the emotional impact of war on the lives of young people, both then and now.

This performance piece about loss, grief and shattered dreams, about war, (a subject which is as relevant today as it was a hundred years ago), can be seen at Melrose Corn Exchange on July 20, at 7pm, Walkerburn Town Hall on Friday, July 21, and Jedburgh Town Hall on Saturday, July 22, at 2.30 and 7pm.

Rehearsals are Saturday, July 8, to Thursday, July 19, from 10-6pm each day. There are still a few places available for budding performers aged from 11-25 years.

If you enjoy performing, are a young musician, are interested in learning more about film, want something new and exciting to do in the summer holidays and want to make new friends then email Sara at bytprojectscoord@gmail.com or call 07501060027 to find out more.

There will be a minibus service from the major towns to help with transport.

The project costs £200/person but there are some partial bursary places available.