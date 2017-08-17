Bowhill’s away with the fairies this month

It’s time to saddle up to pedal to Bowhill for a performance that handles Shakespeare in a wheely different way.

Drama company The HandleBards returns to Bowhill House at the end of the month for a fabulous performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

This comedic performance by five actors on bicycles, is set in the stunning grounds on Tuesday, August 29, at 6.30pm, and is suitable for all the family.

The play consists of four interconnecting plots, connected by a celebration of the wedding of Duke Theseus of Athens and the Amazon queen, Hippolyta, which is set simultaneously in the woodland and in the realm of Fairyland, under the light of the moon.

Helen Currie, house and events manager at Bowhill, said: “We can’t wait to welcome HandleBards back to Bowhill for another fun performance that is sure to have spectators laughing from start to end.

“Their shows always go down a treat with guests and I’d urge theatre fans to book their spot for this unique take on A Midsummer Night’s Dream as tickets are limited.”

Tickets cost £12 for adults, £10 for under-16s and £40 for a family ticket (two adults and two under-16s).

A delicious picnic selection is available to pre-order upon booking.

Booking is essential and can be made by calling 01750 22204 or emailing info@bowhillhouse.co.uk.

Tickets can also be booked via the Border Events website – www.borderevents.com/events-search/eventdetail/17969/-/handlebards-theatre-midsummer-nights- dream

Visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk for further information on Bowhill House and Country Estate or keep track of what’s happening via the Facebook page and Instagram @BowhillHouse.