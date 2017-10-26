Beware ghosts and zombies at Bowhill

Two Halloween-themed events, guaranteed to delight visitors, are set to take place at Bowhill House, Selkirk.

Halloween Ghost Walks is a family-friendly activity that will explore some of the ghouls from Bowhill’s past. Led by a guide, the tour will take you on a walk around the atmospheric estate in the dark.

Meanwhile Bowhill’s exhilarating Zombie Jog promises to be an exciting day with competitors invited to dress up in Halloween attire and participate in the one mile or 5km fun runs.

Helen Currie, house and events manager at Bowhill, said: “Our Ghost walks are the perfect way to get in the Halloween spirit and are suitable for the entire family.

“Our hotly anticipated Zombie Jog is a fantastic opportunity to don your favourite costume and take in the sights of the estate.”

There are three fiendishly fun ghost walks on October 27 and 28 at 6pm, 7.15pm and 8.15pm. Tickets cost £9 for adult and £6 for children. Booking is essential.

The Zombie Jog takes place on October 28 and costs £5.

If you wish to take part in the spooky fun run or the ghost walks, don’t forget to sign up at www.bowhillhouse.co.uk.