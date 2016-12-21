£5,500 ART Award for Scottish theatres

Assembly Festival is proud to announce a brand-new award for developing Scottish performance companies in the 2017 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Based in its Edinburgh home, Assembly Roxy, the Award will provide up to £5,500 worth of support, including Fringe and Joint Venue Brochure registration fees, rehearsal space, and development and promotional support.

The Award will support emerging companies to create new Scottish theatre, and give them the opportunity to present it at the greatest arts festival in the world, with one of the leading venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

To be eligible for the Award, companies applying must be Scottish based, currently unfunded and the work must be debuting at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017 (permitting up to six preview/work in progress performances as part of development).

Applications are now open and will close 9am, Monday, January 9, 2017. To apply, applicants will need to send, 50 words of copy about the show, full company and creative biographies (up to 300 words) and a draft script or performance structure for a devised, physical or improvised work.

Shortlisted applicants will then be interviewed as part of the selection process, with the successful company being programmed into Roxy Downstairs as part of Assembly 2017 in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

William Burdett-Coutts, artistic director of Assembly said, “We’re looking for fresh and exciting new creative voices in Scotland.

“This new Award will support new Scottish theatre in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe by providing companies with an opportunity to present work they would not be in a position to do otherwise.

“Assembly will provide both financial and in kind support, as well as access to our team resources and rehearsal space.

“The Fringe offers one of the most challenging but potentially life changing opportunities for emerging theatre makers and we want to offer an opportunity to make that step within the supporting framework of one of the Fringe’s most well-regarded presenters.”

More information at www.assemblyfestival.com